Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 5 (ANI): Odisha's first rare surgery for an uncommon variety of 'Throat Cancer' was performed at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar to save the life of a young woman.

Twenty-five-year-old Ayesha Parween suffering from a rare variety of throat cancer got successfully treated after 14 hours of difficult surgery.

A group of 10 doctors comprising the Department of ENT, Surgical Gastroenterology at AIIMS Bhubaneswar performed surgery for a rare variety of Larynx (Voice box) cancers (Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma).

The woman from Jagatsinghpur district was affected with an advanced stage of cancer at the junction of food and windpipe, causing difficulty in breathing and swallowing. Unlike the usual variety of cancer, this was resistant to radiotherapy and chemotherapy. With the progression of the disease, the voice, respiration and food intake for the patient became challenging.

Prior to coming to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, the patient had consulted at multiple hospitals for around one year seeking treatment.

The doctors took 14 hours to perform the challenging procedure. The ENT surgeon removed the voice box (Larynx), the upper part of the windpipe (Trachea), Pharynx, the upper part of the food pipe (Esophagus) and part of the thyroid gland.

The Gastro surgeon dissected the colon and mobilized it into the neck through a tunnel made between the Sternum (Breast bone) and the heart connecting the base of the tongue with the stomach, making a new food channel. Postoperatively the patient was managed in the ICU.

After two months of surgery, the patient is doing well with normal breathing and food intake.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas congratulated the team of doctors for the life-saving surgery.

Dr Dillip Kumar Samal, Associate Prof. ENT, Dr Tanmay Dutta, Asst. Prof Surgical Gastroenterology and Dr Ajitesh Sahu, Asst. Prof. (Anaesthesia) Dept. of Trauma & Emergency led the procedure. Dr Pradipta Kumar Parida, HoD ENT guided the team. DDA(I/c) Rasmi Ranjan Sethy has also congratulated the team for the effort. (ANI)

