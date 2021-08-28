Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 28 (ANI): Odisha recorded 779 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active cases to 7,996, as per the state government data.

Out of 779 fresh coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, Khurda is the only district of Odisha which solely recorded 259 cases. While Gajapati and Kalahandi districts recorded only one positive case each.

Also Read | IDBI Executive Admit Card 2021 Released At Offcial Website idbibank.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

The state has recorded 68 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the overall death toll of Odisha stands at 7,765. However, 986 people have been recovered from the infection on Saturday, taking the cumulative recoveries to 9,89,840.

In Odisha, 1,78,78,694 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 10,05,654 have tested positive till now.

Also Read | Karnataka: 21-Year-Old Nursing Student Found Hanging In Shivamogga’s Forest, Boyfriend Consumes Poison.

As per the Union Health Ministry data, India recorded 46,759 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 3,59,775. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)