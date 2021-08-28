New Delhi, August 28: The IDBI bank on Friday released admit cards for entrance exams to be held for various contract-based executive posts. Candidates can download the IDBI Executive Admit Card 2021 from the official website of the bank - idbibank.in. The entrance exam is scheduled to take place on September 5, 2021. Notably, admit cards will be available on the website till the examination day. OSSTET Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at bseodisha.ac.in.

The IDBI Executive exam 2021 will be of 150 marks. The section includes - Reasoning, Working English Language, and Quantitative Aptitude. Candidates will be given 90 minutes to solve the question paper. The question paper will be in English and Hindi languages. The appointment will be on a contract basis. The contract period will of one year, and it can be extended for another two years. GGSIPU CET Admit Cards 2021 Released for UG Courses, Candidates Can Download The Admit Cards Online at ipu.ac.in.

Here Are Steps To Download The Admit Card:

Candidates are required to visit the official site of IDBI Bank - idbibank.in .

. On the home page, click on the “Careers” link.

A new page will open.

Click on the “Current Openings” link.

Under the headling “Recruitment Notification for Executive on Contract - 2021-22”, click on “Call Letter for Online Examination”.

Enter your login credentials.

Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take its printout for future use.

The exam is being conducted to fill up 920 posts in the bank. After the completion of three years contract, interested candidates will become eligible for Assistant Manager (Grade A). The bank will conduct a selection process depending on the availability of vacancies.

