Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 28 (ANI): Odisha recorded a shortage in rainfall this year during the Monsoon season with a deficit of around 31 per cent.

The seasonal rainfall in the state is 611.11 millimetres (mm) this year against the normal of 881.9 mm.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Scientist at Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar Umashankar Das said: "There was a rainfall deficit of around 31 per cent this season. Seasonal rainfall is 611.11 millimetres (mm) against the normal of 881.9 mm. The condition is very bad."

"Rainfall was deficient in seven districts - Jajpur (56 per cent), Bhadrak (49 per cent), Bolangir (45 per cent), Jharsugurha (40 per cent), Kalahandi (40 per cent), Angul (40 per cent), and Gajapati (40 per cent)," Das informed.

'One of the reasons behind this rainfall deficiency is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) phase, which had reduced the number of low-pressure events," he added. (ANI)

