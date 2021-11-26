Bhubaneswar, Nov 26 (PTI) Odisha on Friday logged 219 new COVID-19 cases, 116 less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 10,48,228, a health department bulletin said.

The number of students detected with the coronavirus infection at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Sambalpur, climbed 56, up from 54 the day before.

The hospital authorities suspected that the students have contracted the disease during its annual function held recently.

The infected students have been admitted to the COVID unit of the health facility and physical classes have been suspended for 10 days from Tuesday.

Two more fatalities from Khurda and Jharsuguda raised the coronavirus death toll in the state to 8,403, it said.

Thirty-two new patients are below 18 years of age. Khurda, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, registered the highest number of fresh infections at 96.

Ten of 30 districts of the state did not record any new case, while nine have active cases in single digits, the bulletin said, adding that 58,715 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases declined to 2,385 from 2,403 on the previous day, while 235 more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,37,387, it said.

Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Nearly 2.76 crore people have been inoculated with the first dose of COVID vaccines and 1.5 crore received the second one.

