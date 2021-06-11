Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 11 (ANI): Odisha reported 5,235 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally in the state to 8,42,461, the state health department informed on Friday.

The state also reported 8,299 recoveries and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total case tally in the state stands at 8,42,461, including 66,226 active cases 7,72,972 recoveries and 3,210 deaths.

Of the new cases, 2,957 were reported from quarantine centres and 2278 were detected from local tracing.

The state has so far conducted 1,25,23,241 sample tests for COVID-19.

Khurda accounted for the most number of cases with 726, followed by Cuttack with 557 cases, Jajpur 394 cases and Balasore registered 320 new cases. (ANI)

