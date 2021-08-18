Berhampur (Odisha), Aug 18 (PTI) Two armed men looted Rs 24 lakh from an ATM cash van in Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday, police said.

The unidentified persons entered the van while the driver was alone and three other staffers had gone to refill an ATM on Aska Road in Bada Bazar area of Berhampur city, a police officer said.

The driver said that the duo forced him to take the van towards Andhra Pradesh, and packed the cash on the way. They got down at Girishola before making him unconscious by spraying some toxic substance on him and fled in a car waiting for them, Berhampur Sub-divisional Police Officer Bishu Prasad Pati said.

The driver was admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, where he regained consciousness, the officer said.

The other employees including the security personnel, who were in the vehicle before it was hijacked, have been detained for questioning, he added.

