Bhubaneswar, Mar 1 (PTI) The Odisha government on Saturday rushed a team to Kanhakund, a natural rock formation on the river Ib in Sundergarh district, for verification of its actual position after being informed about the place by industrialist Anand Mahindra.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who is also in charge of the Tourism department, said the state government will develop the place as a global tourist destination.

Kanhakund is a natural rock formation on the river Ib and located in Sundergarh district about 130 km from Sambalpur and Rourkela.

"We thank Anand Ji for bringing this spot to our notice. Sometimes, it so happens that the state government misses out on such places which are highlighted by nature lovers and others. We will certainly develop that place and consult Anand ji in making Kanhakund as a global tourist destination," Parida said.

The DyCM said she has already issued an order for the spot verification of the place and officials will reach the tourist destination soon.

Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, had recently brought this unique tourist destination to the knowledge of the Odisha government through a re-post made by a nature lover Aaraynsh. He has also tagged three pictures of the place.

Mahindra in a post on X on February 27, said: "No need to compare it to the Grand Canyon. This is unique in its own way. Not sure if these pics are photoshopped, but even if they are to an extent, these formations are… AMAZING Hello @odisha_tourism _tourism what can we do to make this first a national destination and then a global hot spot???."

Responding to Mahindra's offer on what he could do to make this place a national destination and then a global hot spot, Parida said: "I will again thank Anand ji for his offer. We will write a letter to him and take his help and inform him that we like to develop the place like this.

"We will also seek his visionary ideas to develop the Kanhakund. We have taken his suggestions very positively to develop the tourist destination. We thank him from the core of our heart and will develop the place taking his suggestions."

A Delhi-based traveller Aarayansh, had shared pictures of Kanhakund on X and mentioned its "clear blue waters" and "granite beds". In the same post, he questioned why such offbeat places were not on the tourism map of India.

In a post on X, Odisha Tourism said: "We're working on enhancing infrastructure, creating sustainable tourism experiences, and promoting such unique destinations on national and international platforms."

