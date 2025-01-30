Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 30 (ANI): The grand two-day Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 concluded on Wednesday with MoUs signed worth Rs 12.89 Lakh crores and investment received across 16 diverse sectors, a press release said.

The event culminated with the valedictory session graced by the Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar.

The event witnessed an unprecedented gathering of industry leaders, global delegates, investors, and policymakers.

CM Majhi said, "By inaugurating this conclave himself, PM Narendra Modi has extended his unwavering support to Odisha. The Prime Minister in his message to global industries has said that 'Odisha is the best. Odisha is now an excellent place for investment.' I therefore personally express my gratitude to the Prime Minister, and extend my sincere thanks on behalf of the four and a half crore people of Odisha."

"The Prime Minister was himself present and gave his guarantee (Modi Ki Guarantee) for investments in Odisha. He has extended absolute support to us in making a Sammurddh Odisha by 2036 and make it a growth engine of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. In a double engine government, he has played his role expected of him. This has taken us closer to the goal of becoming one of the top five economies of the country," he added.

The conclave witnessed an overwhelming response, with a total of 145 investment-related Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) being signed, paving the way for transformative industrial projects and partnerships in Odisha.

The MoUs are worth Rs 12.89 Lakh crores of investment received across 16 diverse sectors such as chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles, mining and metallurgy, renewable energy, IT/ITeS, tourism, and food processing, the press release added.

These investments are expected to generate over 8.94 lakh job opportunities, creating a significant socio-economic impact and ensuring inclusive growth across the state.

Along with the MoUs, the departments also received 448 investment intention forms with investment value of Rs 3.84 Lakh crores and employment potential of 3.92 Lakh.

The Utkarsh Odisha Conclave has been a huge success with the state receiving a total of 593 projects with an investment of Rs 16.73 lakh crores and employment potential of 12.88 Lakhs across over 20 sectors.

The projects are spread over all 30 districts of Odisha and belong to over 20 distinct sectors. (ANI)

