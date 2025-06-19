Bhubaneswar, Jun 19 (PTI) Odisha Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo met former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair in New Delhi on Thursday, where a tripartite Letter of Intent (LoI) was signed to advance clean energy initiatives and collaborative policy-making.

The agreement was signed between the Odisha Energy Department, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI), in the presence of Singh Deo and Blair.

According to the pact, Odisha will take the leadership for setting up a "community of practice" among energy ministers of various states of India. A conference of the state's energy ministers will be held in the state later this year, it added.

Blair acknowledged Odisha's pioneering role in electricity sector reforms and commended the state for attracting significant investment in renewable energy over the past year, according to the LoI.

Singh Deo reiterated the state's commitment to a low carbon future and achieving net zero. "The state will adopt a strategic approach aligned to best international standards," it added.

The issue of distress migration, particularly from the western parts of Odisha, also was discussed at the meeting.

The Tony Blair Institute has supported the Odisha government in formulating its Artificial Intelligence Policy, which has received cabinet approval.

Vivek Agarwal, TBI country director for India, said Odisha's leadership in energy and technology is setting a new benchmark for Indian states. PTI BBM

