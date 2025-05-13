Bhubaneswar, May 13 (PTI) Most of the places in Odisha continued to reel under hot weather conditions on Tuesday, with Jharsuguda town in the western part of the state being the hottest at 43 degrees Celsius.

According to a bulletin issued by the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, 11 places, including Jharsuguda, witnessed maximum temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or above on Tuesday.

Sambalpur recorded 42.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Titlagarh (42) and Bargarh (41.8).

Other places that registered the maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or more were Bhawanipatna and Bolangir (41.5 each), Boudh (41.2), Sonepur (41), Hirakud (40.6), and Malkangiri and Nupada (40 each).

The weather office said the maximum temperature would rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next three days and there would be no large change thereafter.

The day temperature was expected to be 40 degrees Celsius or more in some pockets of Angul, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Bhawanipatna, Bolangir, Titlagarh, Malkangiri, Sonepur, Boudh, Paralakhemundi, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Bargarh, and Nuapada districts, it said.

The Met Centre further said hot and humid conditions were expected in the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms with lightning would occur in the afternoon and evening hours of May 14 in Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Bhadrak, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Cuttack, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Ganjam districts.

