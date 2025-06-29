Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 29 (ANI): Odisha Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhi have been suspended, following the stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra, in which at least three people died on Sunday.

According to a press note by Odisha Chief Minister's Office, DCP Vishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhi have been suspended for negligence of duty.

As per the note, a tragic incident occurred during the world-famous Rath Yatra in Puri, as overcrowding led to the unfortunate demise of three devotees. Expressing deep sorrow, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased devotee.

The Chief Minister has ordered a detailed administrative inquiry under the supervision of the Development Commissioner and instructed the transfer of the District Collector and SP Chanchal Rana has been appointed as the new District Collector, while Pinak Mishra has taken charge as the new Superintendent of Police.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that Rath Yatra is a source of pride for Odisha and assured strict action against those responsible for the mishap. He emphasised that such incidents must not recur, ensuring the safety and sanctity of the festival in the future.

Earlier today, CM Mohan Charan Majhi apologised and sought forgiveness from devotees, following a stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, in which at least three people died and several were injured. He further directed the authorities to initiate action against those responsible.

Posting on social media platform X, Chief Minister Majhi said, "Due to the intense eagerness among devotees to have a glimpse of Mahaprabhu at Sharadhabali, an unfortunate incident occurred because of the resulting jostling and chaos. Personally, my government and I seek forgiveness from all Jagannath devotees. We express our condolences to the families of those devotees whose lives were lost at Sharadhabali and pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to grant them the strength to bear this profound sorrow."

He added that an investigation will be conducted into the security lapse and action will be taken against those responsible.

"This negligence is unforgivable. An immediate investigation into the security lapse will be conducted, and I have directed that necessary steps be taken to initiate exemplary action against those responsible," Majhi's X post read.

The stampede, in which at least three people died and several were injured, occurred early this morning near the Gundicha Temple in Puri.

During the annual Rath Yatra, a massive crowd of devotees pull the holy chariots of the three deities - Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Shubhadra, which are taken to the Gundicha Temple, a short distance from the Jagannath Temple.

The three deities spend a week at the Gundicha Temple before returning to Jagannath Temple. This year, the Rath Yatra commenced on Friday. (ANI)

