Balasore (Odisha) [India], July 14 (ANI): The victim student who attempted self-immolation in Odisha's Balasore district is suffering from 95 per cent burn, according to her father.

The student self-immolated allegedly in protest against sexual harassment by a Professor of her college, sparking widespread outrage. Following this, the student was rushed to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

"She has 95% burns. Doctors have said they are trying their best and are also in touch with AIIMS Delhi. CM sir also came here yesterday (Sunday). She had complained, but the principal did not pay heed to it," said the father, speaking to ANI.

He further added, "They had 2-4 complaints against the accused professor, the College authorities asked me to wait for the internal committee report. My demand is that the culprit should be given the harshest punishment. There should be counselling in all the colleges of Odisha, and strict steps should be taken so that such an incident does not happen again."

The AIIMS Executive Director, Dr Ashutosh Biswas, on Sunday said that the patient is in a critical situation in the ICU. "We received the patient is in the ICU. It is about 90-95% burn. The patient is in a crucial situation. We are doing our best to provide the highest quality care," Biswas told ANI.

Earlier, Odisha Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said that the state government will bear the entire cost of medical treatment of the Fakir Mohan (FM) Autonomous College student who attempted self-immolation in protest against alleged sexual harassment by an assistant professor.

"A high-level committee has been formed to investigate this incident. Today (Monday), the team has left Bhubaneswar for an investigation, and strict action will be taken based on the findings of that team. I went to AIIMS. I am going to AIIMS today also. We are closely examining how the girl's health can be improved and how she can recover. The government will bear the entire expense. And today, the Health Minister is also going with us. We will also talk to other parents today," he said.

Meanwhile, Balasore Police arrested the accused Professor, Samir Sahu, on Saturday after registering a case (229/2025) under various sections of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita, including 108(abetment to suicide). 75(1)(iii) (sexual harassment), etc

The Odisha government have formed a committee to conduct a thorough inquiry into the alleged harassment case. (ANI)

