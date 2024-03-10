Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 10 (ANI): Ahead of the Lok Sabha election and the Odisha state assembly polls, Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha's Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Amar Patnaik, on Sunday, appreciated Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his vision for the state.

He appreciated CM Patnaik for bringing development to all the sectors in the state, saying, "On the 6th of this month, the party issued a statement that clearly stated that honorable Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is also state party president, has a vision for Odisha. He has continued to present the trend of transformation, which is already visible in all sectors: health, education, women's empowerment, 5T infrastructure, and sports."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Participate in Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat Programme at Indian Agricultural Research Institute in Delhi on March 11.

Amar Patnaik further highlighted that the CM has been doing everything keeping in mind the interests of the people of the state. "The honourable Chief Minister is doing whatever is good for the people of the state," he said.

Emphasizing people's faith in the state's Chief Minister, he said, "People of Odisha unequivocally voted for Naveen Patnaik five times. I am sure they will support him for the sixth time as well."

Also Read | India, EFTA Ink Free Trade Agreement; USD 100 Billion Investment Target in Next 15 Years To Facilitate Creation of One Million Jobs.

He further assured that the CM will take all the decisions necessary to fulfill his vision for the state of Odisha until 2036.

"We must leave it to the wisdom of the Chief Minister. He will decide everything, keeping in mind the welfare of the people," concluded Amar Patnaik.

Meanwhile, ahead of the upcoming general elections in the country, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created sand art to raise awareness among 'First Time Voters' on Puri's beach.

The sand art depicts a message, "Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye," which translates into 'My first vote for the nation'.

On February 17, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar took stock of the preparation of the Lok Sabha election in Odisha and said that it is fully prepared to conduct the 2024 Parliamentary and state assembly elections simultaneously in Odisha. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)