New Delhi, March 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Sashakt Nari - Viksit Bharat programme and witness agricultural drone demonstrations conducted by Namo Drone Didis at Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, New Delhi on Monday. According to Prime Minister's Office, Namo Drone Didis from 11 different locations nationwide will also participate in the drone demonstration simultaneously.

"During the programme, Prime Minister will also hand over drones to 1,000 Namo Drone Didis," an official statement issued by PMO read. The Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi initiatives are integral to the Prime Minister's vision of fostering economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women, especially in rural areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Virtually Inaugurates Mahtari Vandan Yojana Giving Married Women Rs 1,000 Per Month (Watch Video).

"In order to further this vision, Prime Minister will felicitate Lakhpati Didis, who have achieved success with the support of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission and are supporting and motivating other Self-Help Group members for their upliftment," PMO said in a statement. Azamgarh Will Now Be Known As ‘Ajanmagarh’, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi will also disburse around Rs 8,000 crore bank loans to Self Help Groups (SHGs) at subsidised interest rate through Bank Linkage Camps set up by banks in each district. Prime Minister will also disburse about Rs 2,000 crore Capitalization Support Fund to SHGs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)