New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) CPI MP Binoy Viswam has demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw following the triple-train accident in Odisha on Friday.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 350 injured in the horrific crash in Odisha involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, officials said.

"Government concentrates only on luxury trains. Trains and tracks of common people are neglected. Odisha deaths are the result of it. Rail minister should resign," Viswam said in a tweet.

