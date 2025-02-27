Jajpur (Odisha), Feb 27 (PTI) Two persons were arrested from Odisha's Jajpur district for allegedly duping people of Rs 5 lakh by promising them government jobs, a police officer said on Thursday.

The accused have allegedly cheated several job seekers from Jajpur and Dhenkanal districts by promising them jobs in the government sector in lieu of money, he said.

Also Read | Telangana Tunnel Accident: Rescue Operations Intensified by Removing Obstacles To Reach 8 Persons Who Remain Trapped in Collapsed SLBC Tunnel (Watch Videos).

Based on a complaint, lodged by a job aspirant at the Jenapur Police Station in Jajpur district, the two persons were arrested, the officer said.

"A primary investigation revealed that the accused persons have duped several job aspirants from Dharmasala, Jaraka, Jenapur and Nihalaprasad areas in Jajpur and Dhenkanal district. The two collected more than Rs 5 lakh by promising them to provide government jobs," Jenapur Police Station inspector-in-charge Nirupama Jena said.

Also Read | Pune Bus Rape Case: Manhunt Continues for Accused Dattatray Gade, INR 1 Lakh Reward Announced for Information Leading to Arrest.

The police suspected the involvement of more persons in the racket, and the investigation is underway, she said.

The accused have been arrested under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating, forgery and fraudulent use of documents. They were remanded to judicial custody after their bail applications were rejected on Wednesday, the police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)