Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 28 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday participated in 'Padayatra' as part of the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in Bhubaneswar.

State Bharatiya Janata Party president Manmohan Samal and party MP Aparajita Sarangi, too, participated in the foot march. The yatra started from the party headquarters and will end at Bhubaneswar railway station.

As part of the 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' (MMMD) campaign, the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' carrying soil in 7,500 urns from every corner of the country is expected to reach the national capital from October 28 to 30 to mark the culmination of the campaign.

The soil from all corners of the country will be used for the creation of the Amrit Vatika in honour of our brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Earlier on Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma under the campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express carrying urns filled with soil at the Guwahati Railway Station.

As many as 270 urns containing soil from different parts of Assam will reach the national capital on Saturday.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that 24 people carrying soil have been sent from the coastal state to the national capital.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' train from Sabarmati railway station in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Moreover, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that soil was being collected from over 25 crore houses in more than 6 lakh villages of the country to build 'Amrit Vatika' (garden), which has been conceived as a grand symbol of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'.

The garden will be developed at the National War Memorial in the national capital. (ANI)

