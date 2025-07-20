New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The 15-year-old girl, who was set on fire by miscreants at Balanga in Puri, is in critical condition, and on oxygen support at ICU unit, AIIMS Delhi said in a statement.

She was airlifted from Bhubaneshwar to AIIMS Delhi on Sunday at 4:20 pm for her treatment.

"Patient with 75% burns was airlifted from AIIMS Bhubaneswar and received at AIIMS New Delhi at 4:20 PM. She is currently admitted to the Burn ICU in the Burns and Plastic Surgery block. Her condition is critical, and she is on oxygen support. A team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition," said a statement by AIIMS Delhi.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Balanda police station in the Nimapada block of Puri district. According to her cousin, the 15-year-old girl, who had gone out with friends, was abducted and taken to the riverside, where she was set on fire by unidentified miscreants. Severely burnt, she managed to reach a nearby house from where she was rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former MP Amar Patnaik condemned the brutal attack on a 15-year-old girl in Odisha's Puri district, stating that the law and order situation in the state has gone for a toss.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, BJD leader Patnaik said, "Such unfortunate incidents are taking place one after the other. An impression about Odisha is being created that there is no law and order in the state. Criminals do not fear anyone. The victim was just walking on the road and going somewhere. She was pulled aside, tied to a tree, and set on fire. This happened in broad daylight... The law and order situation in the state has gone for a toss. The government is unable to do anything."Demanding exemplary punishment, Patnaik added, "Such a strict action must be taken against the accused that all criminals think twice before committing any crime..."

The incident has come into light a few days after the self-immolation case of a female student at Balasore's FM (Auto) college.

The student had attempted self-immolation on July 12 on the college campus, sustaining over 90 per cent burn injuries, and succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 14. (ANI)

