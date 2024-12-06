Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], December 6 (ANI): The Odisha Vigilance Department searched the Hirakud Wild Life Division's properties in Sambalpur and Bargarh on Friday in response to claims that an Assitant Conservator of Forest (ACF) allegedly had disproportionate assets to his recognised sources of income.

Rebati Raman Joshi, Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Hirakud Wild Life Division, Sambalpur, has been named as the alleged accused. Officials said that Odisha Vigilance was conducting searched on nine locations in Sambalpur and Bargarh. These locations were allegedly connected to ACF Joshi. Following search warrants issued by the Vigilance special judge in Sambalpur, a simultaneous house raid was conducted.

Additionally, ten inspectors and three DSPs, with support from other staff members are part of the search operations launched by Odisha Vigilance department.

Tthe most recent report noted that the nine locations where the raids were taking place including the ACF's government house in Sambalpur, his offfice, his paternal home in Bargarh and other private properties in Sambalpur and Bargarh allegedly linked to the ACF.

The search is in progress. Further Information is awaited. (ANI)

