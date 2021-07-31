Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 31 (ANI): Over allegations of possession of assets disproportionate to known sources of income, the Odisha Vigilance Directorate launched searches on the properties of Biranchi Narayan Sahoo, Private Secretary to Member, Odisha Staff Selection Commission, Bhubaneswar.

Searches were carried out at six places in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack by three teams of Bhubaneswar Vigilance Division on Friday.

Assets worth over Rs 3.79 crore have been unearthed during the house searches, said the Directorate in an official statement.

In Bhubaneswar, two double-storeyed buildings at Niladri Vihar and two single-storeyed buildings at Bhakti Vihar, 14 plots in Bhubaneswar, Khordha and Puri, one four wheeler, two two-wheelers, insurance deposits worth over Rs 56 lakh, over Rs 12 lakh cash recovered from the house, over Rs 13 lakh cash recovered from the house of relative, gold ornaments weighing approximately 1.5 kg worth over Rs 60 lakh and other movable and immovable properties, amounted to over Rs Rs 3.79 crore, they said.

"Bank slips indicating huge cash deposits in Bank accounts have also been recovered. Recruitment-related applicant admit cards and such other incriminating documents have also been recovered during the searches," they added.

Further searches and verifications are continuing. (ANI)

