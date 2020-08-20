Kalahandi (Odisha) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Following heavy rains in the Dharamgarh town of Odisha's Kalahandi district on Thursday, waterlogging was reported from several areas affecting the local residents and traffic of the area.

Hati River and Tel River floodwaters are also entering several villages near the Odisha and Chhattisgarh border areas. Many villages of Kalampur block have also been cut-off from Junagarh and Dharamgarh sub-divisional towns due to the Hati river flooding.

Rainfall above 100 mm has also been recorded in four districts including Cuttack, Jajpur, Koraput, and Kendrapara in the last 24 hours, as per the rainfall reports by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).

Odisha has received 58.5 mm average rainfall in the last 24 hours, across the 30 districts in the state. While Nawarangpur recorded highest 130.6 mm rainfall, the lowest rainfall of 10.2 mm was reported in Ganjam District of Odisha.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a Red alert in 14 districts and an Orange alert in seven districts of the state. (ANI)

