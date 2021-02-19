Bhubaneswar, Feb 19 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,36,513 on Friday after 53 people tested positive for the virus, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 1,914, a health department official said.

Of the new cases, 31 were reported from various quarantine centres and the remaining are local-contact infections.

"Regret to inform the demise of 74-year-old male Covid positive patient of Bhubaneswar..." the Health and Family Welfare Department tweeted.

A total of 53 other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities, the official said.

Of the 1,914 fatalities reported so far, Khurda district has accounted for 337 deaths followed by Ganjam (248), Sundergarh (173), Cuttack (142) and Puri (117).

Odisha now has 658 active cases, while 3,33,888 patients have recovered from the disease.

The state has conducted over 81.23 lakh sample tests for COVID-19, including 22,486 on Thursday.

Officials said 5,46,837 healthcare and frontline workers have received vaccine shots thus far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)