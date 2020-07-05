Puri (Odisha) [India], July 5 (ANI): The Bahuda Rath Yatra concluded on Saturday, marking the end of the 13-day long Rath Yatra, the annual chariot festival.

Bahuda Yatra marks the return of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath to the sanctum sanctorum of the 12th-century Jagannath temple in a special ritual called 'Niladri Bije.'

Also Read | Ahmedabad: Mahila Police Station PSI Shweta Jadeja Arrested For Demanding Bribe From Rape Accused.

Only those servitors who had tested negative for COVID-19 were allowed to pull the chariots.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, scores of devotees this year were denied an opportunity to visit Puri to witness the mega event. They watched the proceedings on television in their homes. (ANI)

Also Read | CRPF Jawan Injured in IED Attack by Terrorists in Pulwama's Gangoo: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 5, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)