New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Defective defence items of the Centre-run Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) were involved in 584 accidents mainly due to quality issues between 2014-15 and 2018-19, said a report issued by national auditor CAG on Wednesday.

The defence ministry had dissolved the OFB with effect from October 1 last year and transferred its assets, employees and management to seven public sector units (PSUs).

The report by Comptroller and Auditor General said: "584 accidents involving 10 ammunition items and one tank item during 2014-15 to 2018-19 were reported from the users' end."

The nature of the defects observed in the accidents indicated mainly quality problems of various components, malfunctioning of ammunition and weapon damage, it mentioned.

"Substantial time taken in defect investigation of accidents delayed remedial measures to overcome the quality deficiencies," it stated.

