Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 25 (PTI) A sessions court here has said that Anupama S Chandran's father, accused of taking away her baby without her consent and putting up the infant for adoption, does not require anticipatory bail as the offences against him are all bailable.

Additional Sessions Judge Jayawanth L said that Anupama's father -- Jayachandran P S -- can move the court concerned and seek regular bail when required.

The court, in its order of November 24, said that according to the police report, "offences attributed to the petitioner (Jayachandran) are all bailable".

"Hence the question of grant of anticipatory bail does not arise," it said and disposed of the plea.

Jayachandran is the first accused in the case lodged at Peroorkada Police Station for the offences under sections 361 (kidnapping from lawful guardianship), 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 343 (wrongful confinement), 471 (using a forged document as genuine) and 34 (common intention) on his daughter's complaint.

The maximum punishment for kidnapping is seven years jail term, for wrongful confinement it is 2 years and for using a forged document as genuine also it is 2 years imprisonment.

Besides him, the other accused in the case include Anupama's mother, sister, and sister's husband.

Anupama (22) got her infant son back on Wednesday more than a year after he was allegedly taken away by her parents when he was three-days old, and put up for adoption.

The issue kicked up a political storm in the state with the opposition using it as a weapon to attack the Left government and the CPI(M) as her father was a local leader of the party.

