Chandigarh [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Offices and shops except those selling essential items will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19.

"All offices and shops except essential will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to COVID-19," Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said in a tweet.

Haryana has reported a total of 7,555 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

