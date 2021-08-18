Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], August 18 (ANI): Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that it is a matter of pride that Thailand has learned about the strategies and experiences adopted by Haryana to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection so that they can implement them in their country and can curtail the spread of the virus.

Vij was interacting with the media after a webinar organized with the Government of Thailand regarding the experience of the State Government in handling the COVID crisis management during the delta variant spread of COVID, here on Wednesday.

The minister said, "Haryana is probably the first state which has participated in the webinar to share the experiences of preventing COVID infection with the officials of any foreign government. In this series, the Health Minister said that in future also we are ready to hold such webinars with any country in the world".

During the webinar, information was given regarding increasing the testing capacity, administering vaccine and informed that so far 1.40 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Haryana, he said.

The Health Minister further stated that to prevent the possible third wave of corona infection, discussions were also held in the webinar and it was told that if the third wave comes, how will it be controlled and for this, we have made complete preparations.

Similarly, Vij said that Haryana is going to become self-sufficient in the matter of oxygen and the information about the line of treatment during black fungus was shared with the officials of the Government of Thailand. He said that the officials of Thailand have appreciated Haryana's model of home isolation, for which they give credit to the doctors and Corona Warriors. (ANI)

