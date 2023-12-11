Chennai, Dec 11 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Monday reviewed the oil spillage mitigation works in north Chennai, with the Ennore Creek area suffering from "significant" oil deposits.

An Expert Committee had made extensive field visits and concluded that oil spillage had happened from the premises of CPCL entering into Buckingham canal from Guard ponds and Storm Water Drain ponds finally reaching the Ennore Creek.

Also Read | Odisha Horror: 16-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide by Self Immolation.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has issued a notice to the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) on the matter, an official release said.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena chaired a High-Level Committee meeting of the State Oil Spill Crisis Management Group (SOS-CMG) and reviewed the oil spillage mitigation work.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death by Stepfather Over Minor Issue in Jamia Nagar.

Among others, the meeting was attended by top state government officials and those from the Coast Guard and the CPCL, the release said.

The oil spill had adversely impacted people living in the nearby fishing villages.

"Field inspection carried out by the Chief Secretary and senior officers (earlier) had revealed significant oil deposits in Ennore Creek Area. The oil mixed water which entered the houses of several coastal communities had spoiled their personal belongings and adversely impacted their livelihood as the boats were found coated with oil."

"District Collector Chennai and Greater Chennai Corporation have been directed to enumerate the number of families affected by oil spillage," it said.

CPCL has been directed to deploy mitigation efforts on war-footing with necessary men and machinery under expert guidance. It was also asked to ramp up mitigation measures and complete the task at the earliest.

The Health department has already deployed a team of doctors to provide treatment to the needy with specialised services from Dermatologists.

An estimation of impacted families belonging to fishermen communities is under way by the Fisheries department. The Environment, Climate Change & Forests Department is also undertaking an assessment of the biodiversity loss in the area due to the oil spillage.

A special camp for treatment of domestic and stray animals has been organised.

"Coast Guard was requested to provide technical assistance to ground level teams in carrying out mitigation measures as per the norms. Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has also issued a notice to M/s. CPCL under section 33(A) of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) with directions to comply with the norms prescribed under the extant rules," the release said.

The state government has already mobilised a team of senior officials to undertake immediate mitigation measures and provide relief to affected families including fishermen.

Agencies specialising in such oil spillage management were mobilised from Chennai and Ennore Ports. "These agencies have planned to deploy oil barriers, and specialised machinery like gully suckers to absorb excess oil," it said.

As many as 20 boats with men and materials were pressed into service on Monday in the Ennore Creek area for mitigation works. A team of senior officers from TNPCB, Forest and Revenue departments were working in close coordination with district collectors and monitoring officers to expedite the mitigation and the relief works, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)