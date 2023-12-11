Bhubaneswar, December 11: A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by self-immolation in Aska block of Odisha's Ganjam district on Monday. The deceased, identified as Puja Gouda, was a resident of Bhetanai village in Ganjam district. "The deceased was a Plus 2 first year student of Ahalya Devi Junior Women's College in Balipadar area of the district. Her father works in a private company in Surat in Gujarat, while Puja along with her brother and mother was staying in Bhetanai village," said a police officer.

The locals told police that Puja's brother had gone to college and mother to the neighbouring village for some work on Monday when she reportedly set herself on fire after drenching herself with kerosene.

"The locals spotted thick smoke coming out of Puja's house while the house was locked from inside. They also heard loud screams of the deceased and rushed to the deceased's residence. When the locals broke into the house, they reportedly spotted Puja lying on the ground with severe burn injuries.

"Upon being informed, we immediately reached the spot and started an investigation into the case to find out the reasons behind the extreme step. The family members are yet to file a complaint in this regard," the official added.

