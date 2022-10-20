New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday interacted with construction workers at the new parliament building site and extended his Diwali greetings to them.

He reviewed the construction of the new parliament building and expressed gratitude towards the workers for building the temple of democracy.

Birla also offered sweets to them and wished for their bright future.

