Jamshedpur, May 18 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will visit Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on May 25 to take part in the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), an official said on Sunday.

Apart from Birla, who will be the chief guest at the event, Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth and former Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda will also participate in the programme to be held on Loyola School premises here, said SCCI general secretary Manav Kedia.

SCCI president Vijay Anand Moonka said this would be the first time a Lok Sabha Speaker will visit steel city Jamshedpur.

The chamber was formed in 1948 with the objective to address the issues faced by industries and traders, he said.

It has 2,500 members, who represent around 2 lakh people of the city and surrounding areas directly or indirectly, Moonka said.

