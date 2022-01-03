Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 3 (ANI): Karnataka reported 10 new cases of Omicron on Sunday, taking the tally to 76, said State health minister K Sudhakar.

He tweeted on Monday, "Ten new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka on Jan 2nd taking the tally to 76: Bengaluru: 8 cases (of which 5 are international travellers) and Dharwad: 2 cases."

Bengaluru reported eight cases of Omicron on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asked the officials to be extra vigilant in the districts bordering Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters, CM Bommai said, "I have directed officials to be extra vigilant in districts like Belagavi, Vijayapura bordering Maharashtra, where cases are witnessing a surge...People should follow guidelines and avoid creating a situation that may force the government to impose lockdown." (ANI)

