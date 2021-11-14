Bhopal, Nov 14 (PTI) At least 350 people, including Madhya Pradesh governor Mangubhai Patel, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others who will come near to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his scheduled events in Bhopal on Monday are being subjected to RT-PCR tests, an official said on Sunday.

Besides the governor and the chief minister, cabinet ministers, MLAs, security personnel, officials, and other people are also undergoing the RT-PCR test to detect possible coronavirus infection, he said.

The people who will share the stage with the prime minister and those to be felicitated by him are also undergoing the COVID-19 detection test, he added.

The PM will address a convention of tribal communities in the Madhya Pradesh capital on Monday to mark the “Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas” and inaugurate the revamped Rani Kamalapati railway station, earlier known as Habibanj, besides launching various initiatives.

"A total of 101 tribals who will welcome PM Modi by standing alongside the path from the entrance to the stage of the convention at the Jamboree Maiden have already undergone tests for the detection of coronavirus," the official added.

Bhopal Chief Medical and Health Officer Prabhakar Tiwari told PTI that testing for coronavirus is underway at the Jamboree Maiden and Rani Kamalapati railway station. “Our health teams are asking people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour”, he added.

