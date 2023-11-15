Jaipur, (Rajasthan) [India], November 15 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "murkho ke sardar" remark against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stating that it was unfortunate for the PM to say such things since he holds a post of dignity.

Addressing mediapersons at an event in Jaipur, Gehlot said, "It is very unfortunate. The Prime Minister's post holds dignity...The more it is criticised, the less it is. If a man holds a position of dignity but says things like this, what can you expect from him?..."

While referring to the alleged "Lal Diary," Gehlot said, "...I feel that this conspiracy was hatched at the Home Ministry, Government of India. It was named 'Laal Diary' there...Together with our minister who was misused, BJP leaders conspired by speaking to him."

Rajasthan Minister Rajendra Gudha who was sacked by Gehlot had alleged that he was in possession of a red diary containing "questionable financial transactions" against the chief minister.

Meanwhile, the Congress Party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have engaged in a war of words over the PM's remarks on Rahul Gandhi.

On Tuesday, at a rally in Betul district of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh without taking Rahul Gandhi's name, the Prime Minister mocked the Wayanad MP calling him 'Murkhon Ke Sardar' after the latter's claim on the dominance of "Made in China" mobile phones in India.

Reacting to the jibe, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel had said the PM had become arrogant. "The Prime Minister's ego has increased so much that now he is abusing the public."

"He [PM Modi] has abused our leader... he has become arrogant. Even Ravana had arrogance...He is PM, he can say anything, but the manner in which he is abusing others shows his arrogance nothing more," Baghel said.

However, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the public to which Baghel was referring would be living on some other planet, not in India.

"Once a person said Indira is India and India is Indira, that time has passed. If Bhupesh Baghel thinks that Rahul Gandhi is the public then that public will not be the public living in India, that public would be living on some other planet. No Indian public considers themself to be one with Rahul Gandhi..." Sarma said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Amin Pathan, former BJP state president of the Rajasthan Minority Morcha and Rajasthan Haj Committee, joined the grand old party.

He was formally inducted in the presence of CM Ashok Gehlot and Congress in charge of Rajasthan Sukjinder Singh Randhawa.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House. Ashok Gehlot eventually took the oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

Rajasthan is set to undergo assembly polls on November 25, and the counting of votes will be done on December 3. (ANI)

