Hamirpur (HP), Jun 21 (PTI) Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who explained to the United Nations General Assembly the importance of yoga and appealed to the world to adopt it.

"On his call, all the countries of the world adopted yoga and resolved to celebrate the International Yoga Day every year on June 21. This is a big achievement for India," the minister for information and broadcasting said during a yoga practice session at Katoch Palace in Sujanpur here.

People are often seen performing yoga in corporate houses, offices, shopping malls and airports, Thakur said, adding 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is being celebrated with the theme "Yoga for Humanity" at 75 famous historical heritage sites across the country.

Thakur, also the minister for youth affairs and sports, stressed on the importance of yoga, saying it is instrumental in creating a healthy society and a healthy nation.

Hence, yoga is also being promoted along with Fit India Movement and Khelo India Campaign among other initiatives, he said.

As the country celebrates the 75th year of Independence, Thakur called upon the people to take a pledge to make India a world guru in the next 25 years and do everything possible at an individual level to accelerate development in every sector.

Along with yoga, Thakur said India is also the birthplace of chess and the country will be hosting the Chess Olympiad this year. Athletes from around 188 countries will participate in the event, which is slated to begin on July 28, he added.

The prime minister had on Sunday flagged off the first-ever torch relay for the Chess Olympiad ahead of the 44th edition of the event.

The torch relay will begin from India every year, Thakur said.

