Mumbai, Nov 16 (PTI) On the second day in row, Dharavi slum in Mumbai on Monday reported one COVID-19 case, taking the total count of infections to 3,621, the city civic body said.

This is for the fifth time this month that the slum colony located in central Mumbai, once the COVID-19 hotspot, has reported one coronavirus case in a single day.

Dharavi now has only 14 active cases, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Out of the 3,621 cases, 3,296 patients have already recovered and discharged from hospitals.

Dharavi had reported its first coronavirus case on April 1, before emerging as a COVID-19 hotspot.

However, the cases in the slum cluster were brought under control with sustained efforts by various stake-holders.

