New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) A festive atmosphere prevailed at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) headquarters at R K Puram, once the nerve centre of the Ramjanmbhoomi movement, as senior leaders of saffron outfits gathered to watch the live telecast of the ground breaking ceremony for a Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

In 1984, a 'Dharm Sansad' (religious conclave) of Hindu seers was held in Delhi where it was decided that the VHP will undertake the activities related to Ram Janmbhoomi, joint general secretary of VHP Surendra Jain said.

VHP stalwart Ashok Singhal was among those who spearheaded the movement.

"In the next few years, the headquarters served as a centre of initial discussions among prominent leaders of the movement. Ashok Singhal ji used to have discussions with a close group of 15-20 persons over how to achieve the goal of Ram temple in Ayodhya, at the meditation hall of this building," Jain said.

On Wednesday, a giant LED screen was installed in an open area of the VHP headquarters at Sankat Mochan Ashram, where proceedings of 'bhoomi pujan' were watched by a gathering of locals, New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi and several leaders and members of the outfit.

As the prime minister raised the slogan of Jai Siya Ram in Ayodhya, the audience at the VHP headquarters too burst into loud chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Many sat with folded hands and calls of 'Jai Shri Ram' were heard periodically, as the Bhoomi Pujan telecast progressed.

"Whatever happened in Ayodhya, you can feel its pulse at this office that was a centre of the movement for Ram temple in Ayodhya," said Jain.

To mark the occasion, a 'yagna' was performed at the VHP headquarters and was followed by Kirtan and live telecast from Ayodhya. A 'Deepotsav' was scheduled in the evening when earthen lamps will belit at temples across the city, said VHP national spokesman Vinod Bansal.

During the early days of Ram temple movement, VHP leaders including Champat Rai and Om Prakash Singhal used to have meetings with other leaders and workers here, Jain said.

Rai, who is the vice president of VHP, is the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust formed to look after construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, following a Supreme Court order last year.

Both, Rai and Singhal were in Ayodhya for the ceremony, Jain said.

"With the Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya, the VHP has achieved its goal. Now, we would like that a grand Ram temple is constructed there within three years," he said.

At the same time, the VHP leader said, the outfit will work towards implementing the concept of 'Ram Rajya' through social awakening.

"The first condition for Ram Rajya is food, employment and house for everyone," Jain said.

The 'bhoomi pujan' paving the way for construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya has proved that there is no place for 'Ram Virodhi' (opposition to Ram) politics in India and the temple in Ayodhya will create a "positive atmosphere" in the country, he added.

