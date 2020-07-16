Shimla, Jul 16 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh rose to 1,350 on Thursday as eight more people, including an Army and three CAPF jawans, tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said five fresh cases were reported from Kangra, two from Mandi and one from Shimla.

In Kangra, an Army personnel and three Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) jawans are among the five fresh COVID-19 cases, Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said.

A 39-year-old Army jawan of Paniyal village in Dehra tehsil tested positive, he said, adding that he returned from Nagaland on July 8 and is being shifted to a military hospital in Yol cantonment in Dharamshala.

Besides three CAPF personnel, including a 51-year-old Chennai returnee of Vaidi village, a 35-year-old Arunachal Pradesh returnee of Bassa Gudyala village and a 20-year-old Leh returnee of Tiara village, tested positive for COVID-19, he added.

Similarly, a 45-year-old man of Raja Ka Bagh village who is a primary contact of a COVID-19 patient tested positive, the DC added.

They are being shifted to Baijnath dedicated COVID care centre, he added.

In Mandi, two people, including a 37-year-old Kashmir returnee of Dyargi in Balh and an 18-year-old Delhi returnee of Takoli, tested positive, a district official said.

The deadly virus has claimed 10 lives in Himachal Pradesh, while 970 people have recovered and 13 have migrated out of the state, officials said.

Four more patients -- two in Kullu and one each in Kangra and Lahaul-Spiti -- have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, Dhiman said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 355, he said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 160, followed by 41 in Kangra, 32 in Una, 29 in Kinnaur, 22 in Bilaspur, 19 in Shimla, 16 in Chamba, 12 in Hamirpur, 10 in Mandi, seven in Kullu and seven in Sirmaur, Dhiman said.

