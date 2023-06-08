Kamrup (Assam) [India], June 8 (ANI): With the aim to extend green cover in Assam and give a fillip to a tree economy, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday decided to plant 1 crore saplings on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

"We have decided to plant 1 crore saplings at a time across the state on October 2 from 9 am to 11 am on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti," Chief Minister Sarma said.

He further said that, as a mark of gratitude, the state government will reward individuals with Rs 100 for planting a sapling and a further Rs 200 if it survives for three years.

"If we will succeed this year then we will also plant 1 crore saplings next year (2024) on October 2," he added.

Besides CM Sarma, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, State ministers cabinet colleagues and MLAs of both ruling and opposition parties took part in the Amit Plantation programme at Chandubi area in Kamrup district. (ANI)

