Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 19 (ANI): One person died after a three-story building collapsed in Gurugram's Khawaspur area on Sunday, said Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg.

The official further informed that one person was rescued and sent to the hospital for treatment, while two others are feared trapped.

"One dead after a three-story building collapsed in Gurugram's Khawaspur area. A person has been rescued and sent to the hospital for treatment. Two persons are feared trapped underneath the debris. Rescue operation is underway," said Garg while speaking to reporters.

Earlier, DCP Rajiv Deswal had informed about the building collapse and had said that the fire brigade and police department were carrying out the rescue operation.

"We received a call regarding a building collapsed. Fire brigade and police department present at the spot and are undertaking the rescue operation," DCP Deswal had said. (ANI)

