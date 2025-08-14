New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): A man named Sudhir Kumar, 50, was declared dead by the AIIMS Trauma Care Centre after he and his daughter Priya, 22, were rushed to the Centre, informed the Delhi Police on Thursday.

This comes after they were trapped beneath the fallen tree, owing to heavy rains, near Paras Chowk, Kalkaji, New Delhi, the Delhi Police told ANI.

Describing more on the incident, the Delhi Police told ANI, "One of the injured, Sudhir Kumar, aged 50 years, passed away during treatment."

"At approximately 9:50 AM, an old roadside Neem tree fell in front of HDFC Bank near Paras Chowk, Kalkaji. As a result, two individuals riding a motorcycle, Sudhir Kumar (age 50) and his daughter, Priya (age 22), were trapped beneath the fallen tree.

The Local Police responded swiftly to the PCR call and immediate rescue operations were initiated by the Station House Officer Kalkaji and staff, with support from ACP Kalkaji and the Traffic Inspector, who also arrived promptly at the location," informed the Delhi Police

In addition to this, an i10 car parked in the same vicinity sustained damage owing to the fallen tree, and no one was injured in the car. The area was secured and traffic was regulated accordingly to avoid further disruption.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have cracked a murder case within just eight hours, leading to the arrest of four suspects. The police also recovered critical evidence, including two blood-stained knives, the victim's motorcycle, and the blood-soaked clothes worn by the attackers during the crime, said the police.

The three suspects have been identified as Pravesh (20), Pankaj Kake (23), and Ajay Akshay (28), all residents of Ram Nagar, Nabi Karim. On August 12, a fourth accused, Ashu (21), also from Ram Nagar, was apprehended based on a tip-off.

According to the police, the incident occurred on August 10, when 22-year-old Bansi alias Pali, a resident of Amarpuri, was "fatally stabbed" at Tel Mil Gali in Nabi Karim in the national capital. The attack stemmed from a long-standing neighbourhood dispute. Bansi sustained multiple stab wounds and was "declared dead upon arrival" at the hospital. (ANI)

