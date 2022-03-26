Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): One person died and two were injured after a building collapsed in the Kandivali area of Mumbai earlier this evening, Mumbai Police officials said.

The police, along with other officials, reached the spot to ascertain the cause of the incident.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

