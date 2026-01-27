Patna (Bihar) [India], January 27 (ANI): The Bihar Police have tightened security outside the residence of Congress turncoat Shakeel Ahmad after he accused the Congress top line of directing youth Congress leaders to attack his residence in Patna and Madhubani.

This comes in the wake of Ahmad making a X post on Monday, claiming that he was "secretly informed" by Congress colleagues that an attack on his residences in Patna and Madhubani was planned for January 27. He later shared screenshots of WhatsApp messages as evidence of the alleged plans.

Earlier, Ahmad also spoke to ANI about the situation on Tuesday, and directed his accusations towards the Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the top leadership in Congress is limited to Rahul Gandhi, implying that he wields absolute control.

Citing his X post, he said, "I wrote that some Congress colleagues secretly informed me that there would be an attack on my house in Madhubani and Patna tomorrow."

Ahmad claimed that the alleged attack plan stemmed from his statement about the latter.

He charged Gandhi with holding double standards, stating that many Bharatiya Janata Party leaders make regular statements about him. "Amit Shah ji gives statements about Rahul Gandhi every day. Why don't you react against them? I am not even in the Congress", he said.

Clarifying his stance on Congress, he said that he is a well-wisher, not an enemy beacuse he has pledged not join any other party, and even his last vote before his demise would belong to Congress.

The controversy was triggered after Shakeel Ahmad, who recently parted ways with the Congress, launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of sidelining senior leaders and undermining internal democracy within the party.

Speaking with ANI, Ahmad said that Gandhi has kept the youth Congress and NSUI together to achieve the same.

"Rahul Gandhi has kept the youth Congress and NSUI together as he wants to throw the senior established leaders out of the Congress party and replace them with leaders of the youth Congress and those who speak well of Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Shakeel Ahmed also claimed Rahul Gandhi is "uncomfortable" about collaborating with popular, veteran leaders. He also alleged that Rahul Gandhi has a sense of superiority because of his Nehru-Gandhi lineage. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe.