India News | One DRG Head Constable Dies in Encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The anti-Naxal patrolling and search operations are still going on.

Agency News ANI| Dec 04, 2024 10:46 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | One DRG Head Constable Dies in Encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur
Representative Image

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 4 (ANI): One District Reserve Guard (DRG) head constable laid down his life during the encounter with Naxalites in the forest of Abujhmarh, Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the deceased head constable has been identified as Birendra Kumar Sori.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: MeT Department Predicts 10-20% Less Cold Wave Days in Winter.

The anti-Naxal patrolling and search operations are still going on.

Further details are underway.

Also Read | Love Triangle Crime in Faridabad: Woman, Paramour Arrested for Killing Her Husband in Haryana.

Earlier in the day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reaffirmed the state's commitment to combating Naxalism, stating that security forces have been fighting strongly against the menace since his government took power.

Highlighting the progress made in establishing peace in the Bastar region, Sai said, "The whole country knows that since we came to power, our security forces are fighting strongly against Naxalism...We are succeeding in establishing peace in Bastar, review meetings are held from time to time regarding this." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

s Narayanpur

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The anti-Naxal patrolling and search operations are still going on.

Agency News ANI| Dec 04, 2024 10:46 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | One DRG Head Constable Dies in Encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur
Representative Image

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 4 (ANI): One District Reserve Guard (DRG) head constable laid down his life during the encounter with Naxalites in the forest of Abujhmarh, Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the deceased head constable has been identified as Birendra Kumar Sori.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: MeT Department Predicts 10-20% Less Cold Wave Days in Winter.

The anti-Naxal patrolling and search operations are still going on.

Further details are underway.

Also Read | Love Triangle Crime in Faridabad: Woman, Paramour Arrested for Killing Her Husband in Haryana.

Earlier in the day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reaffirmed the state's commitment to combating Naxalism, stating that security forces have been fighting strongly against the menace since his government took power.

Highlighting the progress made in establishing peace in the Bastar region, Sai said, "The whole country knows that since we came to power, our security forces are fighting strongly against Naxalism...We are succeeding in establishing peace in Bastar, review meetings are held from time to time regarding this." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Barcelona
50K+ searches
Earthquake in Hyderabad
50K+ searches
England Women vs South Africa Women
50K+ searches
Navy Day
50K+ searches
Spotify Wrapped 2024
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
XRP(XRP)
₹203.13-3.85%
  • bitcoin
    Tether(USDT)
    ₹84.770.02%
    • View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google News Telegram Bot

    World

    Technology

    Business

    Auto

    Viral

    Photos

    Videos

    SocialLY

    LatestLY

    About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
    Download ios app Download ios app

    Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel