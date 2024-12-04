India News | One DRG Head Constable Dies in Encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 4 (ANI): One District Reserve Guard (DRG) head constable laid down his life during the encounter with Naxalites in the forest of Abujhmarh, Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the deceased head constable has been identified as Birendra Kumar Sori.

The anti-Naxal patrolling and search operations are still going on.

Further details are underway.

Earlier in the day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reaffirmed the state's commitment to combating Naxalism, stating that security forces have been fighting strongly against the menace since his government took power.

Highlighting the progress made in establishing peace in the Bastar region, Sai said, "The whole country knows that since we came to power, our security forces are fighting strongly against Naxalism...We are succeeding in establishing peace in Bastar, review meetings are held from time to time regarding this." (ANI)

