Port Blair, Mar 30 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 10,033 on Wednesday as one more person tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The Union territory now has two active cases, while 9,902 people have recovered from the disease and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.11 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.04 lakh people.

