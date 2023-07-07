Nahan (Himachal Pradesh), Jul 7 (PTI) A person has been arrested and a few others are being interrogated following the recovery of a bovine carcass in the Sirmaur district, police said on Friday, as members of right-wing outfits protested demanding strict action against the culprits.

Demonstrations were held outside the Puruwala police station with Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal leaders demanding the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to nab the main accused, who, they claimed, hailed from Haryana.

"Police have rounded up some persons for interrogation and arrested one of the accused. The carcass has been sent for examination," said Paonta Sahib DSP Manvendra Singh.

As the protesters demanded that the main accused be arrested within 24 hours, the DSP appealed to the protesters to maintain peace and assured them of prompt action in the matter.

