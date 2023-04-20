Kaushambi (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly making derogatory comments against Hindu deities and trying to vitiate communal atmosphere, police said.

Adarsh Maurya, a resident of Rehda Mazra village, was arrested for making objectionable comments on Hindu gods and goddess on his Facebook page, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.

He said police got the information regarding the comments through Twitter and an FIR was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act.

A detailed probe is on into the matter.

