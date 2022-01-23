Thane, Jan 23 (PTI) A day after the bodies of an elderly couple were found with their throats slit in their home near Ganeshpuri in Thane district of Maharashtra, rural police on Sunday arrested a 30-year-old man while other accused are on the run, an officer said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: 57-Year-Old Man Arrested for Raping, Impregnating Nephew's 16-Year-Old Daughter in Baloda Bazar.

He said the motive behind the brutal killing of Jagannath Patil (78) and his wife Satyabhama Patil (70) will be known after other accused are arrested.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: BJP-Led Alliance Will Field Sikh Candidates on About 70 Seats, Says General Secretary Tarun Chugh.

Police have withheld the name of the man arrested in the case. He was remanded in police custody till January 27.

The officer said that the police are working on various leads and formed special teams to nab the suspected killers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)