Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 29 (ANI): Customs officials on Sunday arrested one passenger at the Jaipur International Airport for smuggling gold worth more than Rs 1 crore.

"On examination of the checked-in baggage in the x-ray machine, dark images of certain objects in an Iron were noticed. After inquiring and dismantling the pressure plate of Iron, the gold plate wrapped by a thick plate of steel was found," the officials said.

According to the officials, the accused was intercepted at 3.30 AM, whose frisking under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962 led to the recovery of gold weighing 2,331.800 grams and is worth Rs 1.22 crore.

Further investigation into the matter is going on. (ANI)

